Clinisys France Achieves Qualiopi Certification for Training Excellence

Clinisys, a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions, today announced that Clinisys France has officially obtained the Qualiopi certification for its training activities. This nationally recognized certification confirms that Clinisys’s training organization complies with the Référentiel National Qualité (RNQ), the French State quality framework for training providers, and is therefore eligible to deliver training that may be financed through public and mutualized funding mechanisms.

Qualiopi is a mandatory quality certification in France for organizations delivering professionally funded training. By achieving this certification, Clinisys France further reinforces its commitment to structured, measurable, and high-quality training programs that enable laboratories and healthcare organizations to maximize their Clinisys solutions.

For customers in France, Qualiopi certification strengthens confidence in the quality, consistency, and effectiveness of training delivered across the Clinisys portfolio, including Clinisys™ GLIMS, Clinisys™ GLIMS Genetics, Clinisys™ GLIMS HLA Transplant, Clinisys™ CyberLab, and Clinisys™ DaVinci. The certification applies to Clinisys’s training processes and delivery organization, ensuring that training services for these solutions meet nationally defined quality standards.

The certification is valid through November 2028 and includes a required surveillance audit scheduled for 2027 as part of the three-year certification cycle. Qualiopi certification reflects Clinisys France’s long-term commitment to maintaining auditable, continuously improved training processes in alignment with national requirements.

“Qualiopi certification is a strong recognition of the rigor, structure, and professionalism of our training organization in France,” said Michael Simpson, CEO of Clinisys. “Beyond regulatory compliance, it confirms our commitment to helping laboratories and healthcare organizations fully realize the value of their Clinisys solutions through high-quality, accessible, and measurable training.”

Supporting customer performance through certified training

The Qualiopi framework defines demanding standards across the entire training lifecycle, including needs analysis, program design, delivery, evaluation, documentation, accessibility considerations, and continuous improvement. As a result, Clinisys customers benefit from:

Well-trained, autonomous users

Effective use of Clinisys solutions , including advanced and complementary modules

, including advanced and complementary modules Simplified internal processes and reduced re-training efforts

and reduced re-training efforts High and sustainable user satisfaction

Access to eligible training funding, enabling scalable skills development plans

Through Qualiopi-certified training services, Clinisys strengthens its position as a trusted and compliant training partner for laboratories and healthcare institutions operating in France’s highly regulated environment.

A collective achievement and an ongoing commitment

Achieving Qualiopi certification required significant cross-functional collaboration across Clinisys, including the standardization of training programs, alignment with national quality requirements, formalization of evaluation and feedback mechanisms, internal audits, and the qualification and ongoing assessment of certified trainers.

Qualiopi is not a one-time achievement. Maintaining certification requires continued discipline, consistent delivery practices, comprehensive documentation, and ongoing monitoring of training quality and learner feedback. Clinisys remains fully committed to sustaining these standards and further enhancing its training offering for our customers in France.

“This certification establishes a strong foundation for the future of Clinisys training in France,” added Nicolas Blanc, Vice-President Sales EU Healthcare. “It supports customer growth, reinforces trust, and ensures that our training remains a strategic driver of software adoption and operational excellence.”

About Clinisys

Clinisys enables healthier and safer communities as a global provider of intelligent laboratory informatics solutions and expertise that redefine the modern laboratory across healthcare, life sciences, and public health and safety. Millions of laboratory results and data insights are generated every day using Clinisys’s platform and cloud-based solutions in over 7,000 laboratories across 42 countries.

To learn more, visit: www.clinisys.com

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Contact

Media Contact

Michele Schicchi

SVP, Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, CMO

Clinisys

Michele.Schicchi@clinisys.com

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