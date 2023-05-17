Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Inclusive design: Workspaces fit for all, fit for the future

In this episode, host Julia Streets is joined by Ed Warner, founder of the inclusive design business Motionspot and Ross Hovey, Accessibility Guru, Accessibility Consultant and Lloyds Banking Group Disability Role Model. They explore the importance of inclusive design to serve talent across all protected characteristics, with a particular focus on intersectionality, neurodiversity and different stages of life. The discussion leads to why we need broader EDI strategies that incorporate an inclusive design mindset. Together they discuss the value of more diverse and all embracing workspaces, designed for wellbeing and belonging, so individuals can thrive, free from potential barriers and obstacles.

