GPE bolsters flex team as it ups hybrid office space target

One of the capital’s biggest landlords, GPE has announced the appointment of three new senior members to its flex office team, as it targets a portfolio of one million sq ft of flexible space in central London.

One of the capital’s biggest landlords, GPE has announced the appointment of three new senior members to its flex office team as it laid out plans to build a portfolio of 1msq ft of flexible space in central London.

Felicity Roocke joined as head of workspaces – design and delivery in April.

Roocke brought a wealth of experience in the world of flexible workspaces to the company, having held roles as the head of design at Fora and Principal at Hassell.

She has over 20 years of experience as a designer in the UK and will be reporting to GPE’s director of Projects, Helen Hare.

It was also announced Chris Stokes has been appointed as head of customer experience for Flex Workspaces from 7 May.

Chris joined GPE from The Instant Group, where he held roles as operations director and client services director for over 10 years. He previously worked for NEST as the head of facilities.

Stokes will be report to GPE’s director of customer experience and relationships, Rebecca Bradley.

Meanwhile, Trevor Phyo has been appointed as GPE’s senior development manager.

He also joined the business from Fora, where he was head of development. In this role, he was responsible for acquiring, developing, and delivering workspaces throughout London and the UK.

Phyo will join GPE in June to focus on Flex and HQ projects. He will report to Piers Blewitt, GPE’s director of development management.

The appointments come as a growing number of occupiers look to downsize and occupy hybrid workspaces as patterns continue to evolve post-pandemic.

Nick Sanderson, chief of GPE, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Felicity, Chris [and] Trevor, to GPE.

“Our mission is to be the London property company that “owns” experience, and their collective skills will be instrumental in delivering our best-in-class workspaces across the capital.”

He added:“With our customers’ needs constantly evolving, it is important we reflect the right changes within our team structure to ensure we hit our target of delivering more than one million sq ft of Flex space in Central London, whilst also maintaining our market leading Net Promoter Score.

“We look forward to welcoming all the new talent to the team at GPE.”