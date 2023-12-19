Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Transitioning: Policies, practice and parenting

In this episode we discuss transitioning two very different perspectives. Host Julia Streets is joined by Josephine Hughes, a BACP Accredited Counsellor, business mentor and parent of transgender children and Liam Paschall, a transgender man committed to promoting understanding, inclusion, and allyship. They share their personal stories about the journey of transitioning and discuss policies and practices around gender identity and equality to create a trans-inclusive workplace. They explain the importance of focusing on the uniqueness of the individual, balancing inclusion with intersectionality. Together they examine the current social and political climate regarding transgender people and share their thoughts, insights and practical advice for gender creative parenting.

This episode of Diversity Podcast was produced by Roshan Roberts on behalf of Julia Streets Production. You can find out more about the guests from this week’s show on our website. That’s www.divercitypodcast.com . Whilst you were there. You can also sign up to our newsletter for all our latest updates. All our episodes are available in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app. If you enjoy DiverCity Podcast, remember to share on social media and give us a rating or review. And finally, our Twitter handle is at @DiverCityPod. Thanks for listening.