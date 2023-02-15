City A.M. Awards 2023: Investor of the Year

William Lam, Invesco

Over the years, Invesco has grown to become one of the largest investment managers in the UK, currently managing over $1.4 trillion in assets.

Key to our success has been a relentless commitment to investment excellence. With clients sitting at the heart of the business, our capabilities have expanded to encompass a variety of investment styles, asset classes, geographies and products to meet a wide range of investment goals and the changing needs of investors.

We have significant depth in resources, with more than 8,000 investment professional employees worldwide all focused on delivering the best outcomes for our clients.