City A.M. Awards 2023: Insurance Company of the Year

Howden

The City-headquartered international insurance broker was on an M&A spree last year, picking up no fewer than 12 firms in the course of 2022, highlighted by the ‘transformation’ acquisition of US-based TigerRisk Partners. The firm has tripled turnover in the last three years despite mounting pressures in the reinsurance market exacerbated by the untimely arrival of Hurricane Ian. A series of

impressive bosses including analytics chief David Flandro and boss David Howden gives the firm an edge in the competitive London market.