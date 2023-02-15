City A.M. Awards 2023: Innovative Company of the Year

CURRENCYCLOUD

Making it easier to transfer money abroad is a common theme in the fintech world but it is Currencycloud’s tech that has helped many of

the household names grow. In 2022, it began an integration with VISA having been acquired by the payments giant the year before, and is now processing more than $5bn every month – with

last year seeing new partnerships with Paysend, Wombat and Growth Lending. It now has offices not just in London but in New York, Amsterdam, Singapore and Cardiff.