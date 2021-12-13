Formula 1: Channel 4 coverage averaged 3.4m during Desert Decider

Channel 4’s coverage of the Formula 1 peaked at over four million viewers. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Yesterday’s Formula 1 season finale averaged 3.4m viewers on Channel 4 after the free-to-air broadcaster secured the rights in a deal with Sky.

The race, which was decided in a dramatic final lap shootout, follows Channel 4’s successful deal with Amazon Prime to show Emma Raducanu’s successful US Open tennis triumph earlier this year.

C4 had a peak of 4.375m just after 14:30pm, beating the previous record of 4.356m taken from the 2018 United States Grand Prix.

The race also achieved combined peak of 59 per cent of the audience share while averaging 30 per cent throughout the race, in which Max Verstappen won his first world title.

The deal was secured between rights holder Sky and highlights provider C4 after a successful partnership for the 2019 Cricket World Cup final – which England won in a dramatic superover.

Though it’s more difficult to provide combined coverage data between C4 and Sky, Channel 4’s coverage reached 7.5m people on Sunday.