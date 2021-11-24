Channel 4 to broadcast live Betfred Super League

The government is consulting on the privatisation of Channel 4 which is understood to be its preferred option and with peers in the process of investigating the network’s remit and ownership through an inquiry.

Live Super League will be broadcast on free-to-air television for the first time in its 26-year history on Channel 4.

The initial two-year partnership will see ten live Betfred Super League matches air on Channel 4 each season.

Channel 4’s Super League coverage starts on 12 February next year when eight-time Champions Leeds Rhinos host Warrington Wolves. The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and include two end of season play off fixtures.

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history.

“It’s fantastic news for rugby fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”

Ken Davy, Super League chairman, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4. They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

This is the latest in a string of sports broadcasts secured by Channel 4 which have included: live coverage of Emma Raducanu’s stunning US Open victory; live British Lions rugby; live Test match cricket coverage of England’s tour in India; live coverage of the Ireland rugby union autumn internationals; and live in-depth coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games which attracted 20 million viewers.

Betfred’s Head of Media Mark Pearson, said about the partnership: “We want to work with Rugby League to grow the sport so free to air coverage is great for the sport and our sponsorship.”