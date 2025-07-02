Aston Villa sign UK licensed Xapo Bank as club partner

UK licensed crypto firm Xapo Bank has partnered with Premier League club Aston Villa in a deal that will see them become the official partner of the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

UK licensed crypto firm Xapo Bank has partnered with Premier League club Aston Villa in a deal that will see them become the official partner of the club’s pre-season tour to the United States.

The self proclaimed “pioneering private bank” was established in 2013 and last year passported its banking licence to the UK.

And the deal comes a year before Premier League clubs begin a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors. The Villans are currently sponsored by gambling giant Betano.

Adrian Filby, chief commercial officer of Aston Villa, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Xapo, an organisation whose vision for success aligns with Aston Villa’s long-term strategic thinking.

“They are at the leading edge of Bitcoin, and we look forward to enjoying a close and fruitful relationship where both parties can benefit from growth and exposure.”

Aston Villa x Xapo Bank

It comes as recent research showed sponsorship of sports organisations by crypto brands has increased by over 20 per cent to over £400m.

Unai Emery’s men will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Louisville before matches against St Louis and Nashville. They will also take on Walsall and Roma in Walsall’s Bescot Stadium.

Xapo Bank claims they’re “the ‘Fort Knox of Bitcoin’ for leveraging Swiss nuclear bunkers and advanced cryptography to protect members’ assets”, while adding that the firm offers interest-bearing Bitcoin accounts, something many rivals cannot offer without a licence.

Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, said: “Aston Villa is a club on the rise; ambitious and unafraid to challenge the status quo. And that is the same mentality we have here at Xapo.

“Like Villa, we’re not chasing fleeting headlines. We see Bitcoin as grounded in undeniable performance, built for the future.

“We’re focused on playing the long game and building something that lasts. Together, we’re bringing the promise of Bitcoin to a global stage, one fan at a time.”