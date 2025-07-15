Manchester City to earn £1bn from new kit deal with Puma

Manchester City are set to cash in on over £1bn from their new long-term kit deal with Puma, City AM understands.

The German sportswear manufacturer first partnered with Manchester City in 2019 on a 10-year deal reportedly worth £650m across the decade.

But this week’s renewal, which is understood to last for more than a decade from the start of the 2025-26 season, will become the most lucrative in the Premier League.

The club, who have won six of the last eight Premier League titles, are expected to cash in on around £100m per season, meaning the decade-plus deal will net the UAE-owned team over £1bn.

Their city rivals, Manchester United, reportedly earn around £90m per season from their deal with Adidas.

Manchester City set for windfall

Ferran Soriano, chief executive officer of City Football Group, said: “We joined forces with Puma with the ambition to challenge ourselves and go beyond the expectations. We have achieved this and more over the last six seasons.

“Puma have seamlessly integrated into our organisation, and we’ve enjoyed many historic moments together, engaging fans globally. Today’s renewal and extension solidifies our relationship and projects it to an even brighter future.”

The German firm also have deals with fellow City Football Group clubs Melbourne City FC, Girona, Lommel, Mumbai City FC, Montevideo City Torque, Palermo, Club Bolivar, Bahia and Troyes

The deal comes amid a chaotic period for Manchester City: they are increasing the capacity of their Etihad Stadium arena, to over 60,000; they’re in the midst of a squad renewal under manager Pep Guardiola; and they’re facing over 100 charges of various financial breaches by the Premier League, with an outcome expected soon.

Arthur Hoeld, Puma’s chief executive, said: “Puma’s partnership with Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch.

“Trophies, a perfect stage for our performance products and commercial success were exceptional.”

Manchester City reached the last 16 of the Club World Cup this year, losing 4-3 to Al Hilal in the knockouts.