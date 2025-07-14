Manchester United sued by former star for clinical negligence

Axel Tuanzebe (left) is suing his former club Manchester United

Manchester United are being sued for clinical negligence by their former player Axel Tuanzebe, two years after he left Old Trafford.

Lawyers acting for Tuanzebe, 27, filed the claim, which makes reference to “medical advice”, last week, records show.

The defender, who joined Premier League club Burnley from relegated Ipswich Town this month, spent more than a decade at Manchester United.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international spent six months out injured in his final season at United, who released him on a free transfer when his contract expired in 2023.

Details of the claim have not been made public. Tuanzebe’s lawyers and a spokesperson for United did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tuanzebe joined United as an eight-year-old and broke into the first team during the 2016-17 season under former boss Jose Mourinho but only managed 37 games in seven seasons as a series of injuries limited his opportunities.

Axel Tuanzebe: From United to Burnley

He was sent out on loan for the following season by Aston Villa by Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, where he played 46 games.

Two more seasons as a bit-part player at United followed, before further loan spells at Villa, Napoli and Stoke City – the latter seeing him make just five appearances following that six-month absence in the first half of the campaign.

Tuanzebe joined Ipswich after his release by United and played 44 times over two seasons in which they were promoted to and then relegated from the Premier League.

He returned to the north west to sign for Burnley this summer – one of 10 players recruited by the Clarets so far during the close season as they gear up for a survival battle.

Other arrivals include England defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City, winger Marcus Edwards from Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea full-back Bashir Humphreys and Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony.