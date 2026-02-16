Musk’s X suffers third outage of the year as thousands report issues

Reports of problems began rising at around 1.05pm

Social media platform X has been hit by a widespread outage, with thousands of its users reportedly unable to access the site and app.

Over 3,000 users in the UK flagged issues shortly after 1pm on Thursday, according to data from Downdetector, while over 40,000 reports were flagged in the US at the height of the disruption.

Over half of those UK reports were related to the platform’s mobile app. Around 20 per cent of the platform’s users said they were unable to access their man feed, while 16 per cent reported other issues on the site.

Users attempting to load the site were instead met with blank screens, posts failing to refresh, or error messages.

Reports of problems began rising at around 1.05pm, according to Downdetector’s tracking data. X, formerly Twitter, has not yet issued a public statement on the cause of the outage.

This marks the third significant outage affecting the platform in recent months. In January, thousands of users reported intermittent issues with timelines and profiles failing to load.

In November, a widespread Cloudflare outage knocked parts of the internet offline, affecting X alongside services like ChatGPT or Canva.

In other instances, outages have been linked to infrastructure problems at major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services.

Elon Musk, who bought the company in 2022 and re-branded it from Twitter to X, has previously acknowledged the need for “major operational improvements”, following earlier disruptions.

A large-scale outage in March 2025 triggered more than 1.6 million reports globally, while Musk attributed a separate incident to a “major cyberattack”.

Wider issues for X

Monday’s outage comes as UK regulator Ofcom begins scrutinising its compliance with the Online Safety Act.

Ofcom recently opened an investigation into whether X has done enough to prevent the spread of illegal and harmful content.

This included explicit AI-generated images produced by its in-house chatbot, Grok. Under the Online Safety Act, companies can face fines of up to £18m or 10 per cent of global annual turnover for serious breaches.

It remains unclear whether Monday’s disruption was linked to internal technical issues or external infrastructure providers.