Metapack® Launches AI-powered Tools to Give Retailers Greater Control and Clarity Over Delivery Data

Metapack, a leading intelligent delivery platform, today announced a new generation of AI-powered capabilities. As fulfilment becomes more complex and customer expectations continue to rise, Metapack’s latest innovations give retailers instant access to delivery data, helping teams predict issues before they affect their customers, and support faster decisions that improve delivery reliability and protect revenue.

Unveiled at The Delivery Conference (TDC) 2026, some of Metapack’s new intelligent features include:

Ask Metapack gives teams a faster way to understand delivery performance by asking questions in plain English and receiving instant answers. It can automatically filter information and highlight the most relevant metrics, while adapting to business terminology and KPIs, making it easier for non-technical users to explore insights and take action without searching through multiple reports.

“Retailers are facing more complexity than ever, and clarity has never been more critical,” said Emma Clarke, Senior Director, Product at Metapack. “Our latest Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report shows that 90% of global retailers plan to increase investment in AI to optimise operations. With these new Intelligence tools, we are giving retailers a clear view and direction to help them quickly understand performance, identify risk earlier and make informed decisions that strengthen delivery reliability and customer experience.”

Over the coming months, Metapack will continue to release new AI-powered capabilities that will help retailers understand delivery trends, identify recurring issues and create tailored reports more easily. These innovations build on Metapack’s core strengths in carrier connectivity, data normalisation and operational reliability.

All features announced are available now. To view a recording of their reveal at The Delivery Conference, visit: https://ondemand.thedeliveryconference.com/

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack’s solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking and returns, through a catalogue of 350+ carriers and 4,000+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion parcels are sent annually by many of the world’s leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

