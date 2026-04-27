Microland Launches Strategic Blueprint to Help Enterprises Enable Autonomous, AI-First Operations

Microland, a leading AI-first, platform-led technology infrastructure services company, today announced the release of a strategic blueprint, “Architecting Autonomous Operations: Powered by AI and a Platform-Led Technology Fabric.” This report provides a blueprint for enterprises seeking to modernize their technology infrastructure for an AI-first world. It positions autonomous, platform-led operations as a strategic imperative -not a long-term aspiration.

Commissioned by Microland and authored by Everest Group, the report outlines a new paradigm for enterprise operations—Systems of Autonomous Action (SoAA). Unlike conventional AI tools that stop at insights and recommendations, Systems of Autonomous Action (SoAA) represent a cognitive substrate that senses, reasons and acts across all elements of an enterprise. They are designed to navigate complexity and execute with intent, closing the divide between analysis and action and moving enterprises from assisted decision-making to self-directed outcomes.

These are not rule-based automations or scripted workflows. They are adaptive, context-aware systems that continuously learn, apply reasoning, and take real-time action to drive measurable impact. In this model, platforms become the intelligent core of the run environment, embedding resilience, efficiency, and superior experiences by design. As a result, enterprises can scale AI with confidence, unlock significant cost savings, and reduce operational disruptions by up to 70%.

“Enterprises are no longer merely powered by technology; they are defined by it,” said Sam Mathew, Chief Executive Officer, Microland. “As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise scale, the true differentiator is whether technology foundations are built for autonomy. The future of operations belongs to systems that can sense, reason, and act in real time. This blueprint demonstrates that platform-led, AI-first operations are becoming the intelligent core driving speed, resilience, and transformation at scale.”

“AI is compelling enterprises to reimagine infrastructure and operations as intelligent, value-generating platforms rather than reactive support functions,” said Yugal Joshi, Partner at Everest Group. “Our research shows that while 79% of enterprises are still experimenting with Gen AI, only 21% have scaled it into production and operational maturity is the key differentiator. A platform-led, autonomous operations model can drive tangible business impact, including improved resilience, faster time-to-market, lower operating costs, and sustained productivity gains.”

Read the report here: Architecting Autonomous Operations: Powered by AI and a Platform-led Technology Fabric.

About Microland

Microland is a leading AI-first, platform-led, technology infrastructure services company. We have enabled enterprises to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready operations and are a trusted partner to global enterprises. We bring over 35 years of expertise in digital networks, cloud, data centers, workplaces, and cybersecurity, and combine it with our commitment to customer centricity, delivery excellence, and continuous innovation. Our operations, currently in more than 100 countries, are supported by a strong global delivery model and our AIOps platform, intelligeni, powered by Agentic AI, which is shaping the future of autonomous technology operations across enterprises.

www.microland.com

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today’s market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427120577/en/

Contact

For media queries:

srikanth.ayyappan@microland.com

Abstract

Microland announced the release of a strategic blueprint, “Architecting Autonomous Operations: Powered by AI and a Platform-Led Technology Fabric.”