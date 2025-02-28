Thousands of customers unable to use Lloyds, Halifax and TSB banking apps

Thousands of users on Lloyds group apps are reporting technical difficulties.

Thousands of Lloyds Group banking app users across the UK have reported technical difficulties when trying to access their money.

Outage monitor Downdector recorded issues affecting the Lloyds banking app spike over 4,000 on Friday morning.

Users across the group’s subsidiaries Lloyds, Halifax, TSB and Bank of Scotland raised the alarm posting error notices across social media.

Customers shared screenshots across platforms, with many unable to access accounts on pay day.

An X user said: “I’ve recieved a message asking me to transfer funds in to my account but your app is down, your new cards have no phone numbers on and I’m nowhere near a branch… help!”

The outage follows a blitz in branch closuers, with over 130 sites across the group set to close.

Several other users raised they had not been able to access their accounts, despite needing to make critical payments.

Another user said: “Lloyds, Halifax, Nationwide and several other banks down this morning.

“No access to accounts and to many it is pay day today.

“What the hell is happening with the banking system lately???”

Lloyds responded to the concerns: “We know some of our customers are having issues logging on to online banking and our app.

“We’re sorry for this and we’re working to have everything back to normal.”

The outage comes amidst a major shift from Lloyds to develop its technology structure.

As revealed by City AM earlier this month, the group placed thousands of jobs in its IT division under review as part of its £4bn transformation plan.

The bank was understood to have told some 6,000 tech and engineering staff that their jobs were at risk of redundancy as part of a structure overhaul designed to accelerate its technology development.

This follows a mobile banking outage which affected Barclays UK customers on payday in January

Many customers were left unable to access their money for several days and upon receiving access were met with outdated balances.