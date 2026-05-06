Origami Risk Recognised as Market Leader in 2026 Annual RMIS Report

Origami Risk, the industry-leading risk, safety and insurance Software as a Service (SaaS) technology firm, has been recognised as the definitive market leader in the 2026 RMIS Report, released this week by Redhand Advisors, a risk management technology consultancy. This marks the eighth consecutive year Origami Risk has been recognised as a leader in the report, underscoring its sustained excellence and position as a stable, long-term partner for risk professionals.

In this year’s report, Origami Risk was positioned highest for both execution and strategic vision, while also consistently scoring “very strong” or “above average” in 13 of the 14 risk management information system (RMIS) categories. Redhand identified Origami Risk as the “benchmark RMIS platform,” specifically for complex risk environments where flexibility and scale are critical.

Origami Risk ranked first, or joint first, across capabilities that drive meaningful RMIS value, including system satisfaction, implementation, claims administration and management, incident management, reporting, configuration and workflow. The report highlights Origami Risk’s broad and flexible platform, configurable data model, scalable architecture and deep functional maturity across claims, risk, policy, safety and compliance.

Redhand also recognised Origami Risk’s continued investment in AI, analytics and automation, reinforcing the company’s role as a core risk operating platform for organisations advancing their long-term RiskTech strategies. The Origami Risk platform helps risk, claims and insurance teams reduce manual processes, improve collaboration across departments and vendors, and adapt workflows to meet evolving business needs.

“As risk managers enter a new era shaped by the pressure to work smarter and move faster, the technologies that stand out are the ones solving real problems,” said Earne Bentley, President, Enterprise Growth, Origami Risk. “Origami Risk’s position as a leader for both execution and vision in this year’s report tells us we’re building the right things for the right reasons. Rather than innovation for innovation’s sake, we continue to focus on delivering solutions that make sense for how our clients work and what they’re looking to accomplish.”

Now in its ninth year, the RMIS Report is the industry’s most widely read annual guide to the RMIS and broader RiskTech marketplace. It is downloaded each year by more than 4,000 risk management professionals. In addition to a survey of more than 1,000 individual RMIS users, the report’s findings are based on responses to a detailed questionnaire completed and submitted by 39 providers. The report also provides in-depth analysis and commentary on the marketplace, industry trends, detailed provider profiles and analysis of the overall market.

Read Origami’s review and profile in the 2026 RMIS Report here.

About Origami Risk

Origami Risk empowers leaders in insurance, risk and safety with a purpose-built, cloud-native platform that optimises workflows for better data, better insights and better collaboration. Through highly configurable solutions integrated on a single platform, Origami Risk supports the management of the full lifecycle of risk, from prevention to recovery — helping experts reduce harm and loss, and respond more rapidly and effectively when it happens. Grounded in continuous innovation and a foundational focus on client success, Origami Risk is trusted by leading organisations to enable greater resilience as they build for the future. For more information, visit origamirisk.com.

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Media Contact:

Kelly Pawlak, kpawlak@stretchpr.com

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Origami Risk’s position as a leader for both execution and vision in this year’s report tells us we’re building the right things for the right reasons.

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