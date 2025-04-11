Summer Sounds and Socials at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Turn up the volume on your team’s summer social! Explore private hire packages for the biggest concerts in N17 this summer.

Experience the ultimate summer celebration with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s exclusive private hire packages for the biggest concerts in N17 this summer. These premium offerings provide an unparalleled opportunity to entertain clients, reward employees or host a memorable gathering against the backdrop of some of the season’s most anticipated concerts.

This summer, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transforms into London’s premier music venue, hosting an array of world-renowned artists. With the ‘Summer Sounds and Socials’ packages, you gain exclusive access to private event spaces during these spectacular events:

Beyoncé: Saturday 7 June, Tuesday 10 June and Monday 16 June 2025

Stray Kids: Friday 18 July and Saturday 19 July 2025

Catfish and the Bottlemen: Sunday 3 August 2025

Post Malone: Sunday 7 September 2025

Each of our private hire packages are designed to deliver an exceptional experience, including:

Exclusive Access : Enjoy private use of a dedicated premium event space before and after the show

: Enjoy private use of a dedicated premium event space before and after the show Gourmet Catering : Savour a variety of standing bowl food options

: Savour a variety of standing bowl food options Welcome Drinks : Begin the evening with a complimentary welcome drink

: Begin the evening with a complimentary welcome drink Entertainment : Keep the party going with a pre and post-show DJ (additional cost; not available for Post Malone).

: Keep the party going with a pre and post-show DJ (additional cost; not available for Post Malone). Branding Opportunities: Utilise the stadium’s network of 1,800 digital screens to showcase your company or personalise your event.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offers a selection of two sophisticated spaces to accommodate various group sizes:

The H Club: An opulent setting for up to 180 guests, perfect for hosting in a luxurious environment.

Lower East Side: A vibrant space accommodating up to 400 guests, ideal for larger gatherings and a lively atmosphere.

Pricing for private hire packages varies by event and space:

Beyoncé:

Lower East Side (7 & 10 June): £499 per person

The H Club (16 June): £599 per person

Stray Kids:

The H Club (18 July): £399 per person

The H Club (19 July): £325 per person

Catfish and the Bottlemen:

The H Club (3 August): £299 per person

Post Malone:

The H Club (7 September): £429 per person

All prices are exclusive of VAT.

Secure Your Experience

Availability for these exclusive packages is limited. To reserve your spot or to find out more, visit https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/venue-hire/summer-sounds-and-socials or contact the team at premiumeventsales@tottenhamhotspur.com. Don’t miss the chance to create unforgettable summer memories at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.