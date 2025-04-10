Play on the Pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Have you ever dreamed of playing on the same hallowed turf as your football heroes? Now’s your chance to make it a reality. This spring, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium invites your team to step onto the pitch for a corporate experience like no other.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’s Play on the Pitch sessions offer companies the unique opportunity to reward teams, entertain clients or build corporate relationships in one of the country’s most iconic football stadiums.

Your group will enjoy exclusive access to areas usually reserved for the professionals. Get ready in the official home and away dressing rooms, walk the players’ tunnel to pitchside, and feel the rush as you step onto the same turf as some of the world’s greatest players. Best of all, you’ll have a full 90 minutes of pitch access to play an 11-a-side match with rolling substitutes.

You’ll be supported by our award-winning event staff and, if desired, can add referees, mascot appearances, and bespoke team kits to bring your game to life. There’s even the option to be managed for the day by a Spurs legend! Post-match, unwind in The Tunnel Club – our exclusive premium pitchside lounge – with full catering options tailored to your group’s. Want to go bigger? Opt for a trophy presentation, professional photography, and even stadium tours for a fully immersive day.

Whether you’re marking a company milestone, building camaraderie, or just treating your team to an unforgettable away day, our Play on the Pitch sessions offer the ultimate experience in an iconic setting.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is more than just a football ground; it’s a state-of-the-art event destination in the heart of North London. The first of its kind built for dual football and NFL use, it blends innovation, luxury, and versatility across its event spaces.

From the cutting-edge conference spaces and purpose-built NFL Locker Room to private suites overlooking the pitch, the stadium has been built as a multi-purpose events destination. And with excellent transport links, on-site catering by award-winning chefs, and technology to support everything from product launches to team-building sessions, it’s no surprise the stadium is one of London’s best for conference and events offerings.

Lace up your boots and experience the thrill of playing a match on the iconic pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. These unique events will be taking place on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th May 2025.

Contact our events team today to secure your session – limited space remains, so don’t miss out!

Visit https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/venue-hire/play-on-the-pitch/ to enquire now.