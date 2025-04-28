Hospitality Like Never Before: Premium Packages for 50 Cent, Davido & Mary J.Blige at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Hospitality Like Never Before: Premium Packages for 50 Cent, Davido & Mary J. Blige at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

On Thursday 3 July, legendary hip-hop and R&B artists 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige will perform alongside Afrobeats star Davido at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For those seeking a night of entertainment with a sophisticated edge, our Premium Packages offer an unparalleled experience.

Perfect for client entertainment, team incentives, or simply an exceptional evening out, these packages blend first-class hospitality with the biggest music events. Whether you’re entertaining key clients or rewarding top performers, this is live music at its most exclusive.

Premium Hospitality, Unrivalled Atmosphere

Guests purchasing Premium Packages will enjoy a range of elevated benefits designed to enhance every moment of the evening. These include:

Prime seating in the stadium’s premium areas, offering superb sightlines and immersive sound along with a padded seat

in the stadium’s premium areas, offering superb sightlines and immersive sound along with a padded seat Access to exclusive lounges and hospitality suites, with curated food and drink options in refined surroundings.

and hospitality suites, with curated food and drink options in refined surroundings. Fast-track VIP entry , ensuring minimal waiting and a seamless arrival experience.

, ensuring minimal waiting and a seamless arrival experience. Dedicated concierge service , providing personalised support throughout the evening.

, providing personalised support throughout the evening. Elevated food and drink options, from casual bowl food to a three-course sit-down meal

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is renowned not just for its design and acoustics, but also for delivering world-class hospitality experiences — a fitting setting for a performance by one of music’s most enduring artists.

Why Choose a Premium Package?

For City-based businesses and professionals seeking something beyond the usual, our Premium Packages offer a refined alternative to general admission. Whether hosting high-value clients or organising a social occasion for your team, these packages ensure your evening is nothing less than extraordinary.

Demand for Premium Packages is high and spaces are limited. Booking early is strongly advised to secure the best locations and hospitality options. Flexible group sizes can be accommodated, with bespoke arrangements available on request.

To find out more or to reserve your Premium Package, visit https://www.tottenhamhotspurstadium.com/whats-on/2025/50cent-davido-mjb/