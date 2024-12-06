O’Brien’s Luxembourg aiming to sign off in style with Hong Kong Vase victory

Luxembourg leads Aidan O’Brien’s string of runners in trackwork at Sha Tin

AIDAN O’Brien is hoping that Luxembourg can bow out in style in the £2.4 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Vase, a race that has proved the most fruitful opportunity at Sha Tin so far for the Master of Ballydoyle, having won the one-and-a-half-mile contest three times in the past.

The five-year-old son of Camelot joins Coolmore Stud’s stallion ranks next year so this will be a last hurrah in an exemplary career which has seen him claim a Group 1 in each season he has been in training.

Luxembourg was beaten a short-head by Romantic Warrior in last year’s £3.6 million G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup, which has prompted a step up in trip to Sunday’s (8 December) LONGINES Hong Kong Vase.

“We thought he ran a great race last year,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very high-class horse. Last year he was coming home very well and he was just beaten on the line, it looked as if we’d had run him over a mile and a half it would have suited him.

“He ran a very good race in the Breeders’ Cup Turf (sixth), much better than you’d think. He’s off to stud after this. He’s been a great horse, big, strong and consistent. Obviously, he wasn’t always first string but we’re looking forward to it, let’s see what happens.”

O’Brien has won this race twice with the admirable Highland Reel (2015 & 2017) as well as in 2020 with Mogul. Luxembourg is joined by Continuous, the Japanese-bred son of Heart’s Cry who claimed last year’s G1 St Leger (2800m) and took a Group 3 over 2000m in August back home in Ireland.

“Continuous is probably more forward than he’s been all year,” the trainer added.

“Things haven’t really worked for him yet this year but he is in good form, very happy with his work. A mile and a half and nice ground should be fine for him.”

Two three-year-old fillies represent Ballydoyle in the Hong Kong Cup. Ryan Moore partners Content, who gave her legendary late sire Galileo a 100th individual Group or Grade 1 winner in the Yorkshire Oaks.

Dubawi filly Wingspan, from one of Coolmore’s foremost families, only made her racecourse debut in April but finished a place ahead of Luxembourg in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

“We had the choice of the races for Wingspan and we think the mile and a quarter will be fine for her,” O’Brien said.

“She’ll go forward, she’s very straightforward and progressive.

“Content can be keen and we think the pace of the race will suit her. She ran in America last time (when sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf) and the pace wasn’t really fast enough for her. We thought going back will suit and get her relaxed.”

Reflecting on an event he returns to each year, he said: “This is a very special meeting. It’s a beautiful track, ground, facilities. The hospitality is incredible and the prize money is brilliant.

“The supporters, fans, it’s incredible really, and very exciting for racing all over the world. We can bring them together, we can get a rating on them and a handle on where the best horses are, and who is the best.”