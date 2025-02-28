Lui’s Angel can Pack a punch in the Hong Kong Classic Cup

Packing Angel has won in all of his last three starts.

RACING in Hong Kong is back at Sha Tin on Sunday and features the second leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, the £1.3m Hong Kong Classic Cup (8.05am), run over nine furlongs.

Seven of the 14-runner field who took their chance in the Hong Kong Classic Mile in January – including winner My Wish – are back for more and will be hoping to add their name to a roll of honour that includes some illustrious past winners such as Golden Sixty and California Spangle.

The Mark Newnham-trained My Wish, officially the top-rated galloper in the contest, has improved 41 pounds this season, which has including four victories, and he has to be on everyone’s shortlist.

The question is, will a mile be his optimum distance? As a son of sprinter Flying Artie, there must be doubts about him stepping up further despite his trainer being quietly confident.

It’s a similar scenario with the Francis Lui-trained pair Divano (2nd) and Packing Hermod (3rd), who finished just behind My Wish in the Classic Mile, but both are bred to be out and out speedsters.

Divano dashed fast and late clocking a final sectional time of under 22 seconds in the Classic Mile, and visually looks sure to get this trip, although breeding experts still have their doubts.

Jockey Zac Purton was also slightly disappointed with Packing Hermod after that race, reckoning his partner flattened out inside the final furlong.

Maybe if he had a chance to watch the replay, he would have noted his mount was outpaced at the furlong marker but then stayed on strongly again in the closing stages.

Trainer Francis Lui who saddles five in the contest is also represented by fast-improving PACKING ANGEL, who at least on breeding, being a son of Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, is going to relish stepping up in distance.

Having won his last three races, all over seven furlongs in impressive style, he looks to have been specifically campaigned with the HK Classic Cup and BMW HK Derby in mind.

With former four-time HK champion jockey, ‘Magic Man’ Joao Moreira an intriguing booking, and an inside draw in gate one in his favour, he is capable of proving he is a high-class performer.

POINTERS

Packing Angel 8.05am Sha Tin