Galaxy can find Patch of improvement stepping back up in trip

Galaxy Patch (pictured) beat Voyage Bubble in the G2 Sha Tin Trophy in October.

RACEGOERS have a treat in store when they visit Sha Tin in Hong Kong for a 10-race programme on Sunday.

Two of the most popular gallopers in the city feature on the card, Ka Ying Rising, in the Group One Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (7.00am) over seven furlongs, and Voyage Bubble in the Group One Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (8.05am) over 10 furlongs.

The David Hayes-trained Ka Ying Rising, rated by many as the fastest horse on the planet, now steps into the unknown trying seven furlongs for the first time.

With regular pilot Zac Purton sidelined through injury, Karis Teetan takes the reins but crucially has won aboard the four-year-old in the past.

More of a worry is an awkward wide gate (nine), especially if California Spangle decides to go toe-to-toe with the champ from the off.

David Hayes however, is adamant the trip is a perfect opportunity for him to display his ‘freakish’ acceleration, and reckons he has him in peak condition.

He is going to start at unbackable odds, however, and for anyone looking for a decent each-way play maybe former five-time course-and-distance winner RED LION could sneak into a place at decent odds.

Read more J-Mac’s return to Award him with a Bundle of winners

Voyage Bubble, having already been crowned champion miler in Hong Kong this season, following his victories in the Group One LONGINES Hong Kong Mile, and Group One Stewards’ Cup, steps up in distance again to 10 furlongs.

Supporters should have no fears about the trip with Ricky Yiu’s warrior, having won the BMW Hong Kong Derby back in 2023, and just denied by champion Romantic Warrior in this corresponding race last season.

It is hard to make a case for any of his rivals, although GALAXY PATCH, who appears to have lost his trademark strong finish over a mile, could be suited stepping back up in trip again following his one attempt over the distance when runner-up in last year’s BMW Hong Kong Derby.

POINTERS

Red Lion e/w 7.00am Sha Tin

Galaxy Patch e/w 8.05am Sha Tin