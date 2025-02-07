Trust in top Rider Bowman to Fownes the answer

Hugh Bowman teams up with Caspar Fownes for rides aboard Lo Rider (8.40am) and Sky Trust (9.50am) on Sunday

BY HIS usual high standards trainer Caspar Fownes hasn’t quite hit the heights expected in 2025 to date.

With just three successes from 50 runners so far this year, the four-time Hong Kong Champion Trainer will be wanting to get his usual steady stream of winners flowing once again.

Sunday’s 11-race card at Sha Tin could well provide the perfect opportunity as Fownes sends a raiding party of six runners to the track, with several looking to hold strong chances.

Perhaps of most interest is LO RIDER, who lines up in the TVB Midlife, Sing & Shine 3 Handicap (8.40am) over nine furlongs.

This son of Harzand, formerly trained by Michael Halford and Tracy Collins in Ireland, won a competitive handicap over this trip at the Curragh last June, and has shown plenty of ability in two starts since arriving in Hong Kong.

First time up over seven furlongs in December, he ran a race full of promise when staying on to be beaten just over a length by Tourbillon Prince and then had no luck behind a wall of horses on his last start over a mile, with jockey Hugh Bowman forced to bring him home on the bridle.

Despite that, he was only beaten just over three lengths at the finish and would likely have gone close with a clear run.

This further step up in trip is sure to suit this improving four-year-old, who has trialled well since his last start, with connections likely to be eyeing a crack at the BMW Hong Kong Derby in March.

He will need to be winning this if he is to line up in that finale of the 4YO Classic Series, and while he faces strong competition from the consistent Californiatotality and Zac Purton-ridden Silvery Breeze, with Bowman retaining the ride, the omens are good he will have more luck this time.

Fownes and Bowman could be celebrating a double on the card when they renew their partnership aboard SKY TRUST in the TVB The Fading Gold Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

This son of So You Think has shot up 20 pounds in the ratings since the beginning of the season but still looks to be on an upward trajectory after narrowly losing out to the progressive Bundle Award over the course and distance three weeks ago.

Sky Trust had to negotiate a wide draw in stall 12 on that occasion but stayed on powerfully in the closing stages to be only beaten a neck at the line.

Now with the plum inside one draw now in his favour, he should be better positioned from the off and will be hard to beat when Bowman presses the button in the home straight.

POINTERS

Lo Rider 8.40am Sha Tin

Sky Trust 9.50am Sha Tin