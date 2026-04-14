Rainbow ready to put Purton’s name back up in lights

Zac Purton is four wins away from 100 this season

JOAO Moreira’s fan club will return to Happy Valley full of expectation again after the ‘Magic Man’ and trainer Caspar Fownes produced a spectacular show at the city track a week ago.

A stunning four-timer had his many thousands of followers screaming with delight and their wallets overflowing with cash.

The partnership is represented in eight of the nine races on the card, but there’s no doubt they will all be over-bet and offer little in terms of value.

Fast improving and hat-trick seeking Somelovefromabove looks an obvious choice for the Moreira and Fownes combination in the finale, the Golden Point Handicap (3.50pm). However, the question is what odds is he likely to go off at?

If the ‘deadly duo’ has already struck gold a few times during the action, he could start at odds-on and has to be a no-bet in a highly competitive handicap.

While Moreira may have become the poster boy for racing enthusiasts in the city, you can be sure reigning champion Zac Purton will not be enamoured by all the present headlines and is certain to be aiming to get his name back up in lights again.

He has a strong book of eight rides on the programme, including RAINBOW SEVEN, who seeks to resume winning form in the One City Two Passions Handicap (2.45pm).

The former course and distance winner has the best form in the race, judged on his narrow defeat by Sky Cap over the track and trip last month.

The winner subsequently advertised that form, when racing off top-weight, and carrying a six-pound penalty to victory at the Valley last week.

POINTERS

Rainbow Seven 2.45pm Happy Valley