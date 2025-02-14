Avdulla keen to be Awarded with a Bundle of winners at Sha Tin

Brenton Avdulla has 20 wins in Hong Kong this season.

IT’S D-Day for jockey Brenton Avdulla when he arrives at Sha Tin for an 11-race programme in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Considered one of the most consistent pilots on the Hong Kong racing circuit, Avdulla has his card marked in nine of the 11 races, and many will be at the forefront of the betting.

The jockey will surely be licking his lips with anticipation when he climbs aboard the likes of smart newcomer Laserblanca in division two of the Daisy Handicap (5.00am) over six furlongs, and impressive first-time winner Magnifique in division one at 5.30am.

The likes of Magnificent Nine, who will never get a better chance of breaking his maiden tag in division one of the Jasmine Handicap (6.00am) over seven furlongs and improving Spirit of Peace in division two at 6.30am, are also both likely to keep the ball rolling for Australian-born jockey during the action.

Avdulla will aim to end the day on a high when he partners the John Size-trained BUNDLE AWARD in the Rose Handicap (9.45am) over a mile.

The stable is looking to run this highly progressive son of Shamus Award in the second leg of the Classic Four-Year-Old Series, the Hong Kong Classic Cup, early next month, but needs a victory to guarantee a place in the line-up.

The opposition looks tough, with the likes of last start winners New Future Folks and Dragon Joy in the line-up, while Sky Heart from the in-form Caspar Fownes stable looks a winner waiting to happen.

Also, keep an eye on lightly raced Everyone’s Star, who went into many a black book with an encouraging debut performance recently following an interrupted passage down the home straight.

Bundle Award however, looked good when coming away from a competitive field in the closing stages over seven furlongs last month, and the step up to a mile is guaranteed to bring further improvement.

POINTERS

Bundle Award 9.45am Sha Tin