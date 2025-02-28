Newnham hoping his Talent matches his Ambition

Mark Newnham is just five winners off Hong Kong’s leading trainer David Hayes this season.

MARK Newnham is guaranteed to have all fingers and toes crossed when he arrives at Sha Tin, for what could prove a red-letter day for the likeable and quietly spoken trainer.

Newnham, formerly assistant to legendary training giants such as Bart Cummings and Gai Waterhouse back in Australia, is already making a big name for himself since joining the training ranks and embarking on his new career in Hong Kong.

In only his second season working in the city, he finds himself close-up in the Trainers’ Championship title race – only five behind leader David Hayes – and continues to churn out winners on a regular basis.

Strongly fancied My Wish flies the flag for his stable in the Hong Kong Classic Cup (8.05am), after winning the Hong Kong Classic Mile last month, and then the spotlight falls on TALENTS AMBITION in the Yan Tin Handicap (9.15am), over 10 furlongs.

The flashy grey four-year-old has already made a name for himself on the all-weather surface, having won twice and placed three times, from just six starts.

To Newnham however, the son of Into Mischief is more than a one-trick pony and he has his eyes on a place in the line-up for the BMW HK Derby later this month.

There was plenty to like about his performance behind stable companion My Wish in the HK Classic Mile last month, finishing just under three lengths back in ninth, and staying on well in the closing stages.

His trainer is confident his stable star will see out the 10-furlong trip and has ear-marked this contest as a chance to pick up some rating points, and guarantee a place in the city’s favourite race on March 23rd.

With Australian ace-pilot Blake Shinn specifically booked to partner the four-year-old, the omens are looking good, and a big run can be expected.

POINTERS

Talents Ambition 9.15am Sha Tin