Galaxy and Fun can be Fantastic for Shum

Danny Shum is currently third in the Trainers' Championship

FOLLOW the fortunes of the Danny Shum stable when racing gets under way with a nine-race

programme, beginning at 11.35am on Wednesday, at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

Although Shum has not had much to cheer since producing a stunning four-timer at the Valley three weeks ago, he did saddle General Redwood to victory last week, and the signs are he is likely to be amongst the winners again.

Currently lying joint-third in the Trainers’ Championship with 42 wins and just about hanging on to the coattails of leaders Mark Newnham and Caspar Fownes, Shum sends a strong raiding party of seven gallopers to the city track and has sound claims of visiting the winners’ circle.

His best chance looks likely to be top-weight FANTASTIC FUN who lines up in the Winning Try Handicap (12.35pm) over the extended mile.

A slow early pace, dictated by winner Armor Golden Eagle, proved his downfall when he finished strongest of all but lost out by just a neck when last seen over the course and distance a month ago.

With bottom-weight Frantanck likely to hare off in front with seven-pound claimer Britney Wong aboard, the speed tempo is guaranteed to be much quicker, which will be a major plus to his chance.

Having already won twice over the track and trip, he has a favourable inside gate in stall three and is now only a few pounds above his last winning mark. He looks to have plenty going for him and should prove hard to beat.

In the same race, keep an eye out on lightly raced Red Brick Warrior, who produced an encouraging performance on his first try over the course and distance when fourth to Beauty Viva last time out.

He looks sure to improve further and is worth keeping a close eye on in the betting market.

The Shum stable can land a double half-an-hour later with HARMONY GALAXY in the Successful Conversion Handicap (1.05pm).

The Brazilian-bred five-year-old produced an eye-catching effort from the outside gate last time out, finishing strongly over the extended mile, and looks likely to have been ear-marked for this contest.

He has an unblemished two-from-two record over the course and distance and both those victories came in this corresponding month last season.

With his present handicap mark seven pounds below his last victory, he has jockey Brenton Avdulla in the saddle again who has won on him in the past.

His chance looks obvious and it will be disappointing if he fails to collect the prize.

Another Shum challenger, Win Method, goes for a hat-trick in the Hong Kong China Rugby Cup Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

The three-year-old is in the form of his life at present and is likely to be popular with racegoers.

He does, however, step up in class with his seven-pound penalty and looks to face a daunting task at the weights.

POINTERS

Fantastic Fun 12.35pm Happy Valley

Harmony Galaxy 1.05pm Happy Valley