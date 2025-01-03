Lions will smash Aussies and England will win World Cup in 2025

Happy New Year one and all! The upcoming 12 months are going to be filled with brilliant rugby moments but the Lions and England Women top the billing for me.

Because 2025 has a lot going on, but the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia in July and the Women’s Rugby World Cup headline what is set to be a stellar year.

Here are some of my 2025 predictions.

Lions maul Wallabies

It is simply the best thing in rugby; a Lions tour. The British and Irish Lions are on a bit of a dim run, winning just one tour (Australia 2013) this century.

But they return Down Under this summer as overwhelming favourites against an Australian side under Joe Schmidt who don’t look quite ready to take on the famous touring side.

The Wallabies had a successful northern tour in my book, with their win against England their biggest result of the autumn. They showed fight and grit to at least make fans think they will be able to compete against the Lions this summer.

But in reality I think the tour is for the British and Irish Lions to lose, and they should walk to a 3-0 series victory.

I am especially looking forward to the second, and potentially deciding, Test match, at Melbourne’s MCG – it is great to see rugby head to such an iconic sporting arena.

England World Cup supremos?

It’s been over a decade since England last lifted the Women’s World Cup, having been beaten by New Zealand’s Black Ferns in the last two finals.

But the 2025 edition will be England’s moment to shine with the tournament at home and the final already sold out, in terms of available tickets released.

Rugby bosses expect 82,000 inside Allianz Stadium in the autumn to witness the trophy being lifted, and I think it will be England doing it.

Unlucky with a red card in the previous final, the Red Roses, now under John Mitchell, look to have evolved from the side that lost in New Zealand.

Read more Youngs and Cole: For The Love Of Rugby duo look to 2025

They’ve added new facets to their game and utilise their full 23 much better now than maybe they did previously.

This could be rugby’s Lionesses moment should England win and the marketing team do their jobs. It’s going to be special.

Toulouse heads up domestic races

When the Investec Champions Cup gets back up and running next weekend it will reignite Toulouse’s bid for a seventh title.

For me they are overwhelming favourites and back-to-back titles would show just how good this side are. They’re likely to do the double too, in conjunction with the French Top 14, and I just think they’re the bees knees at the moment.

Glasgow’s victory in the URC in 2024 was one of the highlights of the rugby year, but this year should be the season Leinster return to their winning ways.

The dominant Irish province have been criticised for not showing the URC knockout stages enough respect in the past and have paid for that with three consecutive knockout defeats – they have not won the trophy since 2021. But this should change this year with the side keen to have something to show for their in-season dominance.

Bath are the overwhelming favourites for the Premiership, especially after their masterful performance against Saracens in their last game of 2024.

They are able to maul their way around the park and back their wingers to cross from distance, and with Finn Russell at the helm they’re looking balanced. If he stays fit, they win their first title since 1996.

And last, but certainly not least, is the PWR, where I think Gloucester-Hartpury will face a stiff challenge in their bid to win back-to-back-to-back titles.

Exeter look strong but Bristol Bears have Ilona Maher to enjoy for a couple of months. The title, I think, will stay in the West Country but I am not certain it’ll stay with the Cherry and Whites.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11