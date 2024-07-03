England’s Hall eyeing home comforts and more success at Aramco Team Series London

Georgia Hall has enjoyed success at the Aramco Team Series in London

England’s Georgia Hall is relishing a return to home soil for the Aramco Team Series in London ahead of a monumental summer in women’s golf.

Hall led her team to victory in this event last year and was just pipped into second place by compatriot Bronte Law in the individual competition the season before.

She is using this as part of her preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she is due to represent Great Britain alongside Charley Hull.

“I love playing at home and I get to stay at home this week, which is a massive bonus because I’m doing six events in a row,” said Hall.

“I can get some energy back, especially as it is a three-day event. I’m really excited to play in the Olympics, also with Charley, and we will stay together there too.

“Then there is the Scottish Open and AIG Women’s Open at the best golf course in the world [Old Course St Andrews], so I’m really excited for that.

“It is nice because I don’t really play on this Tour that much. I love supporting it, but I don’t know many of the girls, so it’s a great chance to meet them, especially the rookies on tour, and get to know them a little bit more.”

The London leg of the Aramco Team Series takes place at Centurion Club near St Albans from Wednesday to Friday and will also feature Hull and American Alison Lee.

World No1 Nelly Korda was due to play but was forced to withdraw because of a dog bite – an ailment that also afflicted her friend Lee earlier in the year.

“She asked me a lot about what my symptoms were when I got my dog bite. My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalised for three days,” said Lee.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary. She got bitten by a dog that she didn’t know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”