Aramco Team Series Sotogrande: Who is aiming to reign in Spain at $1m tournament?

World No3 Nelly Korda is set to play the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande along with her sister Jessica Korda

There is no shortage of star quality in the field for next week’s Aramco Team Series Sotogrande, but top billing will go to the Korda sisters.

Olympic champion, major winner and world No3 Nelly Korda is set to be the highest ranked player in the field at La Reserva Club.

“I’m so excited to be heading to play in Spain for the first time,” said Nelly. “The golf course at La Reserva looks incredible too, so it should be a great week.

“Jess and I both played in the Aramco Team Series event in New York last year and loved the format. It’s something different having the separate team-individual formats going on at the same time which is fun.

“With the Solheim Cup taking place just round the corner from Sotogrande next year, this will also be the perfect opportunity for me and some of the other Americans in the field to get a bit of a lay of the land and a feel for playing in Spain.”

Also making her first appearance in Spain is elder sister Jessica Korda, who is aiming to add to her success in the team competition at the New York leg last year.

“I am looking forward to getting a chance to play that same format again,” she said. “Spain has had such a massive influence on golf. The Spanish fans are known to have fiery passion too, so I can’t wait to tee it up in front of them for what should be a pretty special atmosphere.”

There promises to be a distinct Solheim Cup flavour to the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande, with a host of stars from recent contests also set to tee it up.

Team Europe will be represented by three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist; 2019 hero Bronte Law, who won the London leg of the Aramco Team Series; home favourite Carlota Ciganda, a veteran of the last five Solheim Cups; former Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov; and fellow members of the victorious 2021 side Nanna Koertz Madsen and Matilda Castren.

Two-time captain Catriona Matthew is also in the field, along with World Golf Hall of Famer Dame Laura Davies.

Finally, one of the most exciting talents in the sport, Linn Grant, will also be competing. The Swede hit the headlines earlier this year when she became the first woman to win a tournament on the men’s DP World Tour at the Scandinavian Mixed.