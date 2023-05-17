Aramco Team Series – Florida: Who is playing for $1m at Trump West Palm Beach?

Lexi Thompson won last year’s Aramco Team Series individual tournament in the US

Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson look to be the women to beat when the Aramco Team Series rolls into Florida for the first time this week.

World No3 Ko is the highest ranked player in the field at Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach, while Thompson is defending champion of sorts, having won the US leg of the $5m series last year in New York.

But as a Ladies European Tour event there will also be a strong contingent from this side of the Atlantic, including Swedish sensation Linn Grant and this year’s pacesetter on the circuit, Aditi Ashok.

Ko swept the board in 2022 and picked up an early win this season at the Saudi Ladies International, but the two-time major winner’s recent form has been patchy, missing the cut at the Chevron Championship last month.

Having finished tied for third in the Aramco Team Series – Singapore in March, the New Zealander, 26, will hope that a return to its unique format can trigger a bounce.

“After playing my way into contention in Singapore, I’m looking to build on my success in the Aramco Team Series this time in Florida,” Ko said.

“I really enjoyed this format when I played in my debut, and the team element of the event adds a new dimension and a bit of additional pressure where you’re playing for your teammates as well as for yourself.”

Fellow major winner Thompson was third behind Ko in Saudi but is also searching for her best form, having missed the cut in two of her last three outings.

“My victory in New York last year was one of the highlights of my season and I’m looking forward to continuing my success in this series in front of a home crowd,” the 28-year-old American said.

There should also be local support for two previous Aramco Team Series champions, Jessica Korda, who captained the winning team in New York two years ago, and Alison Lee, who claimed the 2021 individual title in Sotogrande, Spain.

They will be up against some of the LET’s finest in 2022 order of merit winner Grant, current leader Ashok, French former world amateur No1 Pauline Roussin and Spanish Solheim Cup regular Carlota Ciganda.

Grant arrives in Florida on the crest of wave, having won the Jabra Ladies Open last week. The prolific Swede, 23, has twice won back-to-back events in her short professional career.

Ashok, 25, is the first Indian woman to rank in the world’s top 50 and has one win and four more top-five finishes already this season.