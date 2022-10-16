Thompson wins Aramco Team Series title for first victory since 2019

Thompson won the Aramco Team Series in New York

American Lexi Thompson claimed her first individual victory since 2019 yesterday when she won the New York leg of the Aramco Team Series by three shots.

The 27-year-old claimed her first triumph – at the Trump Golf Links Ferry Point – on Saturday since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in three years ago when she completed her third round on 11 under par.

The world No4 finished three shots ahead of Brooke Henderson and four clear of Swede Madelene Sagstrom at the first professional golf tournament to be held inside New York’s five boroughs.

“I came into today just the way I played yesterday [on Friday],” Thompson said after her victory in New York. “Just playing aggressive golf, and being kind of fiery.

“I hit a great shot on No1 to six, seven feet and made it and I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from the pins by any means and commit to my shots.

“I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind, you have to take the bad ones as best as you can.”

Thompson got around the East Coast course in 71 shots on day one, one shot under par, before hitting a sensational 65 on day two to take a one-shot lead into Saturday’s action.

The American backed up her 65 with a three-under-par 69 to secure the victory.

Team Gustavsson – made up of captain Johanna, Jessica Karlsson, Karolin Lampert and Jennifer Rosenberg – claimed the team title and $500,000 at the links course after they shot 23-under-par on Friday.