Hull runner-up yet again as Kim wins home Aramco Team Series in Seoul

Charley Hull was three behind Hyo-Joo Kim as she finished second for the eighth time since her last win

Home favourite Hyo-Joo Kim thanked Charley Hull for inspiring her after holding off the Englishwoman to win the Aramco Team Series individual title in her native South Korea.

Hull applied the pressure to Kim during the final round in Seoul on Sunday, rattling off five birdies on the front nine as she chased her first victory since 2022.

But, inspired by fervent support, Kim matched playing partner Hull’s 68 to finish on 10 under par and claim her first title of the year by three shots.

“Charley hit a lot of birdies so the competitiveness in me boiled up to bring out the best in me. If you have players that make a lot of birdies that always helps me,” she said.

“I haven’t won on the Ladies European Tour before so this is very meaningful and makes this win all the more special for me.

“My performance this season has been disappointing. Ending the tournament in Korea on a positive note feels like a turning point for me.

“I feel confident and energised to perform well in upcoming tournaments like the US Open and the Olympics.”

Hull paid the price for her slow start to the competition – Friday’s opening 72 – and had to settle for yet another runner-up finish.

The world No8 has now come second eight times since her last win, and four of those have been in legs of the Aramco Team Series.

“I’m pretty happy with the way I played. I played solid all day but Hyo-Joo just kind of ran away with it at the end,” she said.

“I just couldn’t hole the putts coming in. But I’m happy with my week. It’s when you come second again [that is disappointing] but it’s OK.”

Hyo-Joo Kim won the Aramco Team Series individual title in front of an army of Korean fans

Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, who was also part of the final group, and South African Casandra Alexander shared third on five under par.

In the team competition, American Danielle Kang’s quartet, which also featured England’s Lily May Humphreys, won by two from Johanna Gustavsson’s side.

It was respite of sorts from individual struggles for Kang, who last week complained of feeling “suffocated” on the LPGA Tour and again failed to make the cut in Seoul.