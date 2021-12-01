Man detained by police after cycling through security at UK parliament

A man has been detained by armed police today after cycling through security at the UK houses of parliament.

Bystanders have said that he got through the gate in front of the House of Commons before being promptly tackled by officers.

The man was seen pinned down by officers near the Christmas tree outside parliament, with the area closed off by police.

One photo saw the suspect – who was wearing jeans, trainers and a wooly hat – on the ground in New Palace Yard with guns being pointed at him.

Just saw someone climb into Parliament.



Quickly tasered and guns immediately drawn.



Impressive performance from the police. pic.twitter.com/j82egmZv7y — Elliot Keck (@ElliotKeck) December 1, 2021

The man was seen yelling at officers as he was detained, with the MailOnline reporting he yelled out “my rights” as he was put into the back of a police van.

His motive is unknown.