Focus on the Menopause and reframing the narrative

In honour of World Menopause Month, host Julia Streets is joined by Sam Simister, co-founder of GenM and Rachel Lankester, founder of Magnificent Midlife.

Together they focus on redressing the balance and creating a more positive discussion about the menopause, while also focusing their attention on some key areas of concern, for example gendered ageism and the negative narrative in general. They offer lots of best practice inspiration and practical insights to improve corporate behaviour in order to change the narrative around menopause. This positive conversation seeks to reframe this stage of life as being less of a taboo concern and more of a transition where women can ultimately flourish.

