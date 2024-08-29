Nature’s embrace: The wellness treetop hotel in the Dolomites

My Arbor is a five-star wellness tree hotel in the Italian Dolomites

There’s a unique tranquillity that comes from being surrounded by nature, perfectly exemplified by My Arbor, a five-star wellness tree hotel in the Italian Dolomites.

Perched on tree-trunk stilts at an altitude of 1,000 meters, My Arbor blends luxury with the therapeutic power of nature, offering guests an adult-only retreat amidst towering pines and stunning mountain views.

Wake up to the sound of rustling leaves and step out onto your balcony to take in the mountain peaks piercing the sky. Located near the town of Bressanone, My Arbor provides a sophisticated, treehouse-like experience that enhances well-being.

Research shows that spending time in natural environments can lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and improve mood. At My Arbor, guests can experience these benefits firsthand through activities like forest bathing, mountain gazing, and hiking in the nearby trails of Mount Plose.

Forest spa

The hotel’s spa features multiple saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation areas, all with panoramic views of the surrounding forest. The hydrotherapy infinity pool allows guests to float in warm water while enjoying breathtaking views of the Dolomites.

Daily sauna infusion rituals, led by expert sauna masters, combine heat, aromatherapy, and sound to relax the body and mind. For a deeper connection with nature, My Arbor offers guided forest bathing sessions, a practice known as shinrin-yoku, proven to boost the immune system and promote peace.

My Arbor’s commitment to wellness extends to its culinary offerings. The hotel restaurant features a seasonal menu with fresh local ingredients, blending Austrian precision with Italian flair.

You can dine in a cosy, wood-panelled room or on the terrace with mountain views. The breakfast buffet includes fresh fruits, homemade pastries, and healthy options to start the day right.

Nature’s oasis

Located in South Tyrol, My Arbor is where Austrian and Italian cultures merge seamlessly.

Guests can explore the medieval town of Bressanone, with its historic architecture and vibrant markets, or enjoy outdoor activities on Mount Plose, such as skiing in winter and hiking or cycling in warmer months.

Wellness programmes at My Arbor include energising welcome drinks, seasonal menus, and a range of sauna rituals.

Activities like forest yoga and meditation help guests connect with nature and rejuvenate both body and mind.

A standard room starts at £210 per person, including half-board and full access to spa and wellness activities.

For bookings, visit my-arbor.com