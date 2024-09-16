Sales Director – City AM

About THG

We’re a fast-moving, global technology group that specialises in taking brands direct to consumers. We’re home to a portfolio of leading brands and sites including Myprotein, ESPA, LOOKFANTASTIC, and Cult Beauty, all of which are powered by our fully integrated digital commerce ecosystem, THG Ingenuity.

We handle everything in-house, including technology, content creation, e-commerce, marketing, manufacturing, new product development, and logistics. This comprehensive approach ensures we can fully realise our vision and maintain our leadership in a rapidly evolving global industry.

Life at THG Media – CITY AM

THG Media is responsible for creating content that grows audiences and then monetizing these eyeballs and communities through advertisement. The brands within this division produce content across a number of verticals (News, Classifieds, Beauty, Fitness, Film & TV) and connects the right advertisers to a connected user base.

Why be a Sales Director for City AM at THG?

How many media owners out there have the backing of a multi-£bn tech giant to help accelerate growth? One that does is City AM. Since becoming part of THG, the scale and potential reach of the publisher has grown exponentially as a result of the investment, support, and marketing know-how that THG provides.

We are looking for an individual to genuinely push on product development – the paper has a strong London footprint and website national reach this has been achieved through a small and agile team. The opportunity for the incoming Sales Director is to create scale – we want you to innovate, push new ideas and revenue streams, to grow the business in line with new products and innovation.

As Sales Director you’ll be responsible for:

Leadership of the commercial team and ownership of commercial products (website, App, newsletters, newspaper, magazine, events)

Identify and onboard external sales partners to expand City AM’s advertising reach across digital markets

Grow revenue lines through agency partnerships and content-led digital executions

Lead negotiations and management of trading deals and partnerships with agencies and clients

Cultivate enduring relationships, understanding buyers needs and aligning our offerings to create mutual value

Develop a clear digital road-map across the commercial proposition of City AM

What skills and experience do I need for this role?

A visionary commercial leader with a strategic mindset, capable of driving growth in fast-paced, changing environments

Experience with platform and ad-tech technologies; comfortable with working with technical teams to optimise revenue and deliver new opportunities

Experience of creating advertiser value around new platform opportunities / developing and implementing a digital advertising strategy

Proven experience in a similar role with a strong focus on digital sales management and partnerships

Demonstrated ability to manage external partners and negotiate high-value trading deals with clients as well as agencies

An existing extensive network of relevant senior stakeholders both agency and client side with an in depth knowledge of the digital market and the key players.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate complex data into actionable strategies

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with a knack for nurturing long-term professional relationships

What’s in it for me?

Career Development

Access bespoke development programmes that have been designed and developed by our in-house L&D team.

Continued development through our upskilling programme that is delivered in partnership with an industry-leading training provider.

Enhanced Leave

25 days annual leave plus bank holidays.

Don’t want to work on your birthday? We don’t either! Enjoy your day off on us!

Enhanced maternity and paternity pay, depending on length of service.

Up to 10 days compassionate leave.

Buy back up to 3 days each year.

Unlock 2 days volunteer leave after 12-months.

Wellbeing Support

Access face-to-face and virtual appointments with our in-house GP.

Access our in-house CBT therapist

Access our 247 Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) which is provided by Bupa.

THG is proud to be a Disability Confident Committed employer. If you are invited to interview, please let us know if there are any reasonable adjustments we can make to the recruitment process that will enable you to perform to the best of your ability.

THG is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and hence welcomes applications from all sections of the community.

Because of the high volumes of applications our opportunities attract, it sometimes takes us time to review and consider them all. We endeavour to respond to every application we receive within 14 days. If you haven’t heard from us within that time frame or should you have any specific questions about this or other applications for positions at THG please contact one of our Talent team to discuss further.

Click here to submit your application