THG opens new office in the heart of London’s financial district

THG has opened a new office in the City of London

THG, a leading global technology platform specialising in e-commerce and end-to-end direct-to-consumer (D2C) solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the prestigious Square Mile, the historic financial centre of London.

This strategic move further solidifies THG’s presence in the UK’s business capital, reflecting the company’s continued growth and ambition to drive innovation within the industry. The new office, located at 107 Cheapside, provides THG with a central hub in one of the world’s most important financial districts.

The move will bring THG’s brands in the capital together under one roof. For the first time, City A.M. will join other THG brands, including Arrow Films and Cult Beauty, in an office space designed around collaboration and digital content.

The Square Mile, synonymous with the City of London, is renowned for its concentration of financial institutions, global corporations, and thriving tech businesses. THG’s new location allows the company to be at the heart of this ecosystem, enhancing its ability to serve clients, attract top talent, and foster key business relationships.

Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman at the City of London Corporation said: “We’re thrilled that THG has chosen to relocate its London based brands into the City, reinforcing the Square Mile’s status as a prime destination for investment and growth. Business here is thriving with companies like THG. Our Destination City programme is focused on making the City a world-leading hub for both business and leisure, and we look forward to welcoming more companies to call it home.”