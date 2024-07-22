Christian May returns as City A.M. editor

City A.M., London’s business freesheet, has today announced the return of Christian May as editor-in-chief, who is set to play a leading role in “supporting the business on its next stage of growth.”

May, who previously helmed the publication from 2015 to 2020, will reassume the role at the end of August, succeeding Andy Silvester, who has led the paper for nearly four years.

May said: “I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin the team at City A.M. as it gears up for an ambitious era of growth and innovation.

“The five years I spent at City A.M. were the happiest and most rewarding years of my life, working alongside some of the most talented business journalists in the country.

Christian May

“The business and the newsroom are poised for an exciting future thanks to the combination of a committed new owner in THG, the leadership of Harry Owen and the incredible work of Andy Silvester and his editorial team. It’s an honour to take the reins.”

During May’s first tenure at City A.M editor, he oversaw the integration of print and digital operations, raised the title’s profile and supported new editorial talent. He also managed the initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic alongside then-deputy editor Andy Silvester.

Since then, May has worked as an associate partner at London-based comms firm Hawthorn Advisors. Previously, he was head of communications for the Institute of Directors, responsible for all communications, media and campaigns.

May’s return coincides with City A.M.‘s move to new offices in the City of London. The relocation is designed to make space for the expansion of its editorial and commercial operations, both geographically and digitally.

City A.M. chief operating officer, Harry Owen, said: “We are thrilled that Christian is returning to City A.M. at such an exciting time for the business. We have an ambitious plan for City A.M.‘s future and Christian’s experience and track record will help ensure we deliver on those ambitions.

“Our newsroom is bigger than ever, and growing, while commercial innovation and investment continue to transform the business. Christian will lead a dynamic editorial team of journalists and will play a key role in serving our readers across the country, growing our audience and supporting the business on its next stage of growth,” he added.

City A.M. recently launched its first app and relaunched its magazine, helping it drive up revenue by 12 per cent in January and February compared to the same months last year. In May, its print distribution rose one per cent and it saw its highest ever sustained digital audience of 2.5m unique visitors per month.