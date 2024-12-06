Ian King quits Business Live and will leave Sky News in Spring

Ian King is to leave Sky News in 2025. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Presenter Ian King has quit Business Live and will leave Sky News early next year, it has been announced.

King has been with the news channel for ten years and has “agreed to contribute analysis and reporting” to Sky News’ website over the coming months ahead of his departure.

The move comes after City AM reported that Sky News’ flagship business programme had left its iconic Square Mile address and relocated to Sky Group’s headquarters in Osterley.

Broadcast live Monday to Friday at 11:30am and 4:30pm, Ian King Live features interviews with top figures in business, finance and economics.

Over the years, King has interviewed two-thirds of FTSE 100 chief executives and as well as a host of national and international political leaders.

Sky News has said it remains committed to broadcasting Business Live. Mark Kleinman is City Editor at Sky News, and a columnist at City AM.

In an e-mail to staff David Rhodes, Sky News group executive chairman, said: “Recently, Ian King has discussed with us stepping back from presenting ‘Business Live’.

“He’s agreed to contribute analysis and reporting to our digital platforms over the coming months until he leaves Sky News in the spring.

“Ian has been with Sky for ten years, enriching our news report with his knowledge of finance and his network in the City of London.

“We’re delighted that he will continue to be a resource on our digital estate at this time.

“I met this morning with the Business team to discuss our continued commitment to ‘Business Live’ — hosted in recent months principally by Paul Kelso and Darren McCaffrey from our main newsroom.

“We’re increasing our investment in this area, for instance in the hit Money Blog– a consistent audience favourite.

I” want to thank Ian for his commitment to Sky News; we’ll make sure to organise a deserved send-off next year.”