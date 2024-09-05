‘Madness’: Sky News moves Ian King Live out of Square Mile

Sky News’ flagship business programme, Ian King Live, has left its iconic Square Mile address, relocating to Sky Group’s headquarters in Osterley, City A.M. has learned.

The channel initially moved its business operations to 10 Fleet Place in September 2019, where it shared a studio with sister channel CNBC Europe.

However, according to correspondence seen by City A.M., Ian King Live will now broadcast permanently from Sky’s West London-based Osterley studios, marking a departure from its City roots.

The decision to move the programme has sparked incredulity among some at Sky News and its relocation to Osterley – known colloquially as ‘Skyberia’ due to its distance from central London – has been seen by some as a watering down of Sky News’ commitment to its well-regarded City-based business coverage.

Neil Bennett, co-ceo of H/Advisors, said: “Ian King’s business show is a precious resource for the City and British business because he attracts all the biggest names into his central studio.

“They’re simply not going to travel to Osterley, so the business community will lose another important media voice,” he warned.

One City veteran described the move as “madness”, saying: “Ian’s is the only business show worth watching, it’s a huge asset for Sky and they shouldn’t mess around with it.”

Another City comms advisor added: “One of the reasons Ian’s output is taken so seriously in the City is because he knows his patch so well. Moving the show out of the Square Mile would undermine that credibility.”

Rupert Soames, President of the CBI and former CEO of Serco, told City A.M. that “for more than a decade senior business people have had the pleasure of – and challenge of – being interviewed by Ian King in his central London studio,” adding “long may it continue.”

Broadcast live Monday to Friday at 11:30am and 4:30pm, Ian King Live features interviews with top figures in business, finance and economics. Over the years, King has interviewed two-thirds of FTSE 100 chief executives and as well as a host of national and international political leaders.

Sky Central, the company’s main building at its Osterley HQ, has housed studios for Sky Sports, Sky Sports News and Sky News since it opened in August 2016.

Before the move to Fleet Place, Sky News’ business operations were based in The News Building, often referred to as The Place or The Baby Shard, near London Bridge.

City A.M. has approached Sky News, Ian King and CNBC Europe for comment.