Heated Rivalry credited with surge in UK ice hockey ticket sales

A surge in ticket sales across UK ice hockey is partly down to Heated Rivalry

A surge in ticket sales across UK ice hockey has partly been attributed to Heated Rivalry, the hit LGBT drama set in the sport.

The hit Canadian show was released last year but only hit UK streaming services in recent weeks, adding to the online buzz around it and ice hockey more widely.

Data published this week by agency Two Circles revealed that 1.3m tickets were purchased for ice hockey in 2025, contributing to a new annual UK sport attendance record of 79.4m.

Streatham Ice Hockey Club manager Graham D’anger told City AM that the sport “has seen encouraging signs that recent initiatives are delivering tangible benefits both on and off the ice, with a noticeable uplift following the release of Heated Rivalry.”

The club’s social media engagement is up 43 per cent since the release of the series, while website visits have surged by more than 80 per cent, he added.

Heated Rivalry inspiration

“This growth in digital engagement has translated directly into stronger matchday demand, with ticket sales increasing by 15 per cent compared to the same period last season, and two recent home fixtures selling out.”

The UK’s three most attended sports – football, horse racing and rugby union – recorded year-on-year attendance growth in 2025, while Wimbledon, the British Grand Prix and Royal Ascot were the most attended events.

Gareth Balch, chief executive of Two Circles, said: “The UK is the global leader in delivering live sports experiences per capita. Our data shows a growing appetite for attending sport, driven by the ever-increasing quality of fans’ live experiences.”

The HBO/Crave series Heated Rivalry has a 97 per cent rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes, and has been described as a masterpiece.

“The increased visibility generated by Heated Rivalry has also contributed to improved matchday revenues, including on-site spend, and a more engaged and committed supporter base,” D’anger said. “In parallel, the club has experienced increased interest from the wider community and from potential commercial partners.”