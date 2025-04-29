No criminal charges over ice hockey player death whose neck was cut

The professional ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter will not face criminal charges, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed this week.

Former Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, 29 from America, died after a collision with Sheffield Steelers‘ Matt Petgrave, from Canada, resulted in his neck being cut in 2023.

But the CPS have concluded their “thorough” and “comprehensive” investigation into whether Petgrave should face charges for manslaughter, stating they worked with South Yorkshire Police in deciding not to progress through the courts.

Petgrave was on bail for 17 months after his arrest in 2023 having always denied the allegations.

No prosecution

“We have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offence and so there will not be a prosecution,” Michael Quinn, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said.

“This was a shocking and deeply upsetting incident.”

“The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson.”

Ice Hockey mourning

Around 8,000 fans were sent home after the incident in 2023 saw the match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena abandoned.

The Elite Ice Hockey League postponed fixtures over the days that followed in response to what it called “deeply upsetting news”.

At the time of the arrest Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

Johnson played for NHL side Pittsburgh Penguins before career moves to Sweden, Canada and Germany before landing in Nottingham.