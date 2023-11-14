Adam Johnson: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter of ice hockey player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire Police said.

Nottingham Panther player Johnson, 29, was seriously injured during a game at Sheffield Steelers last month and died later in hospital, with a post-mortem confirming his cause of death was a neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

American Johnson’s injury during the game on 28 October led to the game being abandoned and 8,000 spectators sent home from Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The Elite Ice Hockey League postponed fixtures over the days that followed in response to what it called “deeply upsetting news”.

Johnson played for Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before enjoying spells in Sweden, Canada and Germany before moving to Nottingham for this season.

The NHL side said it joined “the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon”.

Sheffield Steelers said: “Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & teammates.”