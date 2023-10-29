Ice hockey in shock as Nottingham Panthers player dies of slashed neck in ‘freak accident’ during match

Ice hockey star Adam Johnson, who died from injuries suffered playing for Nottingham Panthers, previously played in the NHL

Nottingham Panthers ice hockey team said they were “truly devastated” at the death of player Adam Johnson after his neck was slashed with a skate during a game on Saturday.

Johnson, 29, received emergency treatment on the ice after the incident against Sheffield Steelers and was taken to hospital but the Panthers announced on Sunday that attempts to save the American former NHL star’s life had been in vain.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the club said.

Read more GoPro teams up with NHL ice hockey in first foray into professional sports

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news.”

The Panthers called Johnson “not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him”.

Saturday’s game was abandoned and 8,000 spectators evacuated as paramedics treated Johnson at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

The Elite Ice Hockey League also postponed all three fixtures scheduled for Sunday in response to what it called “deeply upsetting news” of his death.

Johnson played for Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before enjoying spells in Sweden, Canada and Germany before moving to Nottingham for this season.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q October 29, 2023

The NHL side said it joined “the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon”.

Sheffield Steelers said: “Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & teammates.”