Another player in the market? Viaplay launches its own UK sports and film streaming service

Nordic producer Viaplay has launched its own streaming service in the UK today, piling in on the crowded video on demand market.

The direct-to-consumer packages are priced between £3.99 and £14.99 a month, with content focusing on Nordic storytelling.

There are more than 1,000 hours of Viaplay original content, as well as curated third-party series and films. The more expensive package also includes live sports, including all European Qualifiers for the UEFA EURO and FIFA World Cup played by the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland men’s national football teams, along with the UEFA Nations League and friendlies, until 2028.

Viaplay will also show LaLiga, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Coppa Italia football; BKT United Rugby Championship, Rugby Football League and TOP 14 rugby; NHL, IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Champions Hockey League and Elite Ice Hockey League; CEV volleyball; KSW mixed martial arts; EHF handball; ISU figure skating and speed skating; and World Athletics Continental Tour Gold and Indoor Tour.

“Viaplay has so much to offer UK viewers. Starting today, subscribers can enjoy original storytelling that has won prizes around the world, attractive third-party content from all Nordic countries and beyond, and top-class local and international sports – all through one competitively priced service,” Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group President and CEO, said in a statement.

“This launch is great news for viewers and a milestone for our company. Nordic noir is just the beginning for Viaplay in the UK.”

However, the launch comes at a time when Brits continue to tighten their belts, cutting subscriptions rather than signing up to new ones.

Some 17 per cent of Brits are cutting subscription-based services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime, according to data published by software firm Sitecore.