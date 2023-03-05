Johnson brace keeps Everton in bottom three as Forest earn point

A Brennan Johnson brace pegged Everton back twice as Nottingham Forest squeezed a point out of their Merseyside opponents in a 2-2 draw yesterday afternoon at the City Ground.

The Toffees took the lead from the spot after Dwight McNeil was fouled by Jonjo Shelvey, VAR took a look at a handball in the build-up but referee John Brooks’ decision was upheld and Demarai Gray converted the chance.

But Forest equalised less than 10 minutes later when a break handed Morgan Gibbs-White a shot on target. Everton keeper Jordan Pickford saved the low attempt but the ball fell beautifully into the path of Johnson for the forward to slot it home.

Everton took the lead once more a further 10 minutes after that, however, when a Pickford free-kick kickstarted an Everton move which finished with midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure heading home for the visitors.

Forest scored the crucial leveller late on through Johnson, though, when the No20 bent his 77th minute effort beyond Pickford and into the corner.

The result made no difference to the Premier League table with the Toffees remaining in the relegation places, level on points with Leeds United in 17th but with a worse goal difference.

Forest remain 14th but are only four clear of the bottom three.

“I’m pleased, we’re doing the right things and there’s been real commitment to the cause since I joined,” Everton manager Sean Dyche said.

“It’s just the details now, we’ve got to stamp out the mistakes but we defended well and countered today.

Forest boss Steve Cooper added: “I am disappointed with the referee but we’ll reflect on it. I thought he got lots of decisions wrong.

“You want to win or lose with what the opponent does – not the officials. The lads are a bit disappointed they didn’t win but they gave everything and showed courage.”