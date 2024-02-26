Everton reaction in full after Premier League points deduction reduced on appeal

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Amadou Onana of Everton celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton have received a boost in their battle against relegation after their points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules was reduced on appeal.

The Merseyside club received a Premier League record 10-point penalty in November after being found to have broken the competition’s profit and sustainability rules.

But that sanction has now been reduced to six points, lifting them two places in the table to 15th and five points clear of the relegation zone.

It means 18th-placed Luton Town are now four points from safety, and has dropped Nottingham Forest and Brentford down one place each.

Read more Premier League in talks to scrap financial rules which led to Everton points deduction

“While the club is still digesting the Appeal Board’s decision, we are satisfied our appeal has resulted in a reduction in the points sanction,” Everton said.

“We understand the Appeal Board considered the 10-point deduction originally imposed to be inappropriate when assessed against the available benchmarks of which the club made the Commission aware, including the position under the relevant EFL regulations, and the nine-point deduction that is imposed under the Premier League’s own rules in the event of insolvency.

“The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith. That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal.”

But Everton could yet receive a further points deduction after they were charged with breaching the same rules during a more recent timeframe. A decision on that is due before the end of the season.

Forest, too, could receive a points penalty after they too were charged with breaking the rules during the same period.

Everton added: “Notwithstanding the Appeal Board’s decision, and the positive outcome, the club remains fully committed to cooperating with the Premier League in respect of the ongoing proceedings brought for the accounting period ending in June 2023.

“The club is still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time other than to place on record its thanks to our Fan Advisory Board and other fan groups throughout this process, and to all Evertonians for their ongoing support and patience.”

The Premier League said: “An independent Appeal Board has concluded that the sanction for Everton FC’s breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), for the period ending Season 2021/22, will be an immediate six-point deduction.

“This follows the club’s appeal of an independent Commission’s decision in November 2023 to impose a 10-point deduction for the club’s breach of the PSRs.

“The appeal was heard over three days earlier this month, by an Appeal Board comprising Sir Gary Hickinbottom (Chair), Daniel Alexander KC and Katherine Apps KC.

“Everton FC appealed the sanction imposed against it on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted.

“Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six.”