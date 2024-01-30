Everton appeal against 10-point penalty for overspending to be heard this week

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on January 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton’s appeal against their 10-point penalty for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules is being heard this week, according to multiple reports.

The club were sanctioned by an independent commission in November after being found to have exceeded permitted losses under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) in a period up to 2021-22, but immediately indicated they would appeal.

It is understood that the appeal hearing before an independent commission will begin on Wednesday and run until the end of the week, with the expectation that the outcome of the appeal is known before the end of February.

The outcome of the appeal could also have a direct impact on a second PSR charge the club are facing which was issued on January 15. That complaint covers an assessment period that ends with the 2022-23 season.

Read more Premier League in talks to scrap financial rules which led to Everton points deduction

Under a new expedited process to deal with PSR breaches which was agreed by top-flight clubs last summer, an independent commission hearing into the second PSR complaint must conclude no later than 12 weeks after the complaint was laid, which would be early April.

Everton described the initial 10-point penalty as “wholly disproportionate”.

The independent commission’s written reasons stated the club’s overspend “was the result of Everton irresponsibly taking a chance that things would turn out positively”. The PSR breach was described as “serious” and warranting “a significant penalty”.

Nottingham Forest were also referred to an independent commission over a PSR breach on January 15.

PA